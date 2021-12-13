3 Bedroom Home in Mount Pleasant - $259,900

Perfectly located in a highly sought after south side neighborhood- this ranch offers the solid construction of a 1960's build, but has all the important updates to make it a turn key purchase for the lucky new buyer. Updates within the past two years include; roof, gutter, windows, furnace and air conditioner. LVP and hardwood flooring throughout the main floor. The main bath is brand new with bright and classic finishes. All 3 beds are spacious with ample closet space. Basement offers a newly updated half bath. Large, fenced in yard with privacy and room to roam. It's like Santa wrapped this one perfectly for YOU!