Located on a peaceful cul-de-sac road, this home has plenty of space both inside and out. Newer roof and newer windows throughout. Updated kitchen with dinette area situated between a spacious bright Livingroom and a cozy Familyroom with a natural fireplace and patio doors leading to the deck and backyard. Spacious upper Master Bedroom has a walk in closet, bathroom with walk in shower and an ''L'' nook for nursery, gaming area or office space. Property is served by municipal sewer and a private well - complete with owned water softener, iron curtain, and an instant hot water heater. Well pump, pressure tank and water heater all replaced in 2016. Glass block windows in basement and stand alone toilet. 2.5 car garage has workbench area and overhead door to the backyard.
3 Bedroom Home in Mount Pleasant - $259,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
"I'm pretty ticked about it," said the property owner, who was fined $124. "Everybody else has got their noses sticking in ... They're bothering me, by nosing in."
SOMERS — The identity of the woman who was caught on video creating a disturbance at the Walmart Supercenter, 3500 Brumback Blvd., has been released.
MOUNT PLEASANT — A Mount Pleasant man allegedly choked and threw a woman into a wall, assaulting her multiple times.
RACINE — A Racine woman allegedly stabbed a man in the chest over $40.
He was found "suffering from multiple gunshot wounds" in the middle of the street on the 1600 block of Cleveland Avenue, the Racine Police Department confirmed Monday morning.
Paczki, the filled doughnut-like treat, has been known in Poland since at least the Middle Ages. And it's rather popular here in southeastern Wisconsin, with its strong Polish population whose traditions have spread to their neighbors.
Angered over COVID-19 mandates and distrust of Joe Biden's certified win in the 2020 presidential election, a Republican is looking to unseat Assembly Speaker Robin Vos in a rare GOP primary in District 63.
A Racine teenager has been accused of firing a gun at a man, who told him to stop cutting through his backyard, and later stealing a car.
One person was arrested before dawn Sunday after a reported shots fired incident on the 2000 block of Lasalle Street, the Racine Police Department has confirmed.
"For those of you who do not know, the food industry is an incredibly hard one to work in. It is absurdly hard on the body," the owner of Hopscotch Cakery wrote in a goodbye post.