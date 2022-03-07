 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Mount Pleasant - $259,900

Located on a peaceful cul-de-sac road, this home has plenty of space both inside and out. Newer roof and newer windows throughout. Updated kitchen with dinette area situated between a spacious bright Livingroom and a cozy Familyroom with a natural fireplace and patio doors leading to the deck and backyard. Spacious upper Master Bedroom has a walk in closet, bathroom with walk in shower and an ''L'' nook for nursery, gaming area or office space. Property is served by municipal sewer and a private well - complete with owned water softener, iron curtain, and an instant hot water heater. Well pump, pressure tank and water heater all replaced in 2016. Glass block windows in basement and stand alone toilet. 2.5 car garage has workbench area and overhead door to the backyard.

