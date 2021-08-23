 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Mount Pleasant - $135,000

3 Bedroom Home in Mount Pleasant - $135,000

3 Bedroom Home in Mount Pleasant - $135,000

Charming 3 bedroom home tucked away in the Lake Park neighborhood is ready for a new owner. Enjoy your morning cup of coffee sitting on your new porch watching the sun rise over Lake Michigan! Thats right! Lake views without the lake taxes! This great, affordable home is located perfectly between Racine and Kenosha. Enjoy the large driveway and 2 1/2 car garage for parking your vehicles. Updates include; newer kitchen flooring, New furnace and A/C, mostly newer vinyl windows, seal coated driveway. This is a great house to start your home ownership journey! Stop renting and start owning!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News