 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Milwaukee - $235,000

3 Bedroom Home in Milwaukee - $235,000

3 Bedroom Home in Milwaukee - $235,000

Lovely brick 3 bedroom ranch with 2.5 baths a generous 2+ car garage and private yard. Hardwood floors through out, updated kitchen and partially finished lower level stubbed for wet bar. Make an appointment today!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News