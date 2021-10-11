 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Milwaukee - $200,000

Two story Colonial with all of the charm. Beautiful original woodwork, china hutches, and stained glass, built-in bookcases, and a decorative artificial fireplace. Convenient location near Bay View, with the benefit of a large lot to enjoy. Close access to freeway for work commute. Updated kitchen with newer 48'' cabinets, granite countertops, and farm house style sink. Spacious living room. Full ceiling heights on the second story of the home. Finished recroom in the basement for more living space. Additional working toilet fixture in the unfinished basement area is a great start to an additional half bath. Good sized primary bedroom and secondary bedrooms on the second story, as well as one smaller bedroom that would be perfect as a nursery, children's room, or office.

