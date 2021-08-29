3 Bedroom Home in Milwaukee - $199,900

Welcome Home! Completely remodeled from top to bottom! 3 BR 1 BA Cape Cod offers a great location and a great yard! Walk in and be wowed at the gorgeous HWFs and updates! Huge Living Room, nice eat-in kitchen with SS appl incl! 2 nice size bedrooms on the main floor with gorgeous HWFs also! Nice updated full bath with pedestal sink and CT shower! Upstairs offers a great hallway to the huge MBR with large WIC and refinished HWFs! Updates include roof/gutters 2020, garage door 2020, SS stove/refrigerator 2020, refinished HWS 2015, h2o heater 2019, windows, furnace, C/A...the list goes on and on! Only thing left to do is move in! Side drive to the huge 2.5 car garage is a bonus! LL rec room offers even more living space, and there is a ton of closet space! Even the washer/dryer stay!