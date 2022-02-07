 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Milwaukee - $194,900

  Updated
Welcome to this one of kind Cape Cod in great location! With a little creativity this home can shine! 2 main floor bedrooms, one can double as an office/den. Open, eat in kitchen. Sun-filled living room. 3 season room off the back of the home. Upper has walk through bedroom with porch that has amazing views of the City Line. 1/2 bath in the basement. 1.5 detached garage. Schedule your showing today!

