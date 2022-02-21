 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Kenosha - $389,000

This is the home you have been waiting for! Beautiful home with 3 car garage in desirable Peterson's Golden Meadows! Exclusive lot location that backs to beautiful wooded area and views of pond with fountain. This home has so many custom high end touches throughout! Modern hardwood floors, 9ft ceilings, huge bedrooms, stunning stone fireplace, brand new appliances in the top notch kitchen, 2nd floor laundry is an absolute dream! Closets have spacious custom organizers too! Spacious patio with a fenced yard. Brand new concrete driveway! Awesome finished basement with a beautiful custom bar! Tons of storage space. Newer AC unit! So many great things about this home, don't miss this one! Everything has been freshly painted, all you have to do is make this HOME!

