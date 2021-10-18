3 Bedroom Home in Kenosha - $369,900

Extraordinary ranch home in desirable Peterson's Golden Meadows. Features an open floor plan with a gas fireplace and vaulted ceiling in living room. Kitchen offers granite counters, SS appliances and a large walk in pantry. Master bedroom has beautiful tray ceiling, walk in closet and private bath. Newer carpet in the bedrooms and newer simulated wood flooring thru-out the rest of the 1st floor! The basement has a large finished rec room, full bath, bonus room, plus plenty of storage. Enjoy the large fenced back yard and new 17x25 patio. Don't forget the 3 car attached garage that is insulated and heated. Don't hesitate to see this Beauty!!