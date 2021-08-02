 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Kenosha - $364,900

3 Bedroom Home in Kenosha - $364,900

3 Bedroom Home in Kenosha - $364,900

Absolutely gorgeous newer built home in Tyler's Ridge. Desirable open floor plan with just the amount of room division to make the best use of each space. Family room offers fireplace, hardwood flooring and opens to spacious kitchen with center island and stainless steel appliances. Many upgrades! Beautifully landscaped and fully fenced yard. Awesome fully finished basement allows for so much extra room! Home warranty available! The home is located in a great location close to I-94, shopping and restaurants.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News