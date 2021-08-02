3 Bedroom Home in Kenosha - $364,900

Absolutely gorgeous newer built home in Tyler's Ridge. Desirable open floor plan with just the amount of room division to make the best use of each space. Family room offers fireplace, hardwood flooring and opens to spacious kitchen with center island and stainless steel appliances. Many upgrades! Beautifully landscaped and fully fenced yard. Awesome fully finished basement allows for so much extra room! Home warranty available! The home is located in a great location close to I-94, shopping and restaurants.