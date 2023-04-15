Pack your boxes and MOVE RIGHT IN! This better than new home checks off all the boxes. The large open concept main level offers a bright white kitchen with TONS of storage featuring a large center island, SS Appliances & granite countertops, a comfortable living room with gas fireplace & additional space for a family room/flex room/office too! The 2nd floor offers laundry space close to all bedrooms, a master suite with large shower & walk-in closet. 2 additional nice sized bedrooms finish off the upstairs level. The basement has an egress window & is stubbed for bath for your future finishing ideas. The large fenced-in yard with patio off the dining area makes for easy entertainment in this turn-key home!