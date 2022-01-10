3 Bedroom Home in Kenosha - $319,000

Sorry Open house is cancelled.Cozy 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom Southside charmer, located in a quiet cul de sac minutes from parks, schools and shopping. Main level features a large living/dining room with a corner gas fireplace, resting on a Brazilian Pecan Hardwood floor. The lower level features a large family room with a 2nd gas fireplace. Both bathrooms boast custom tile and flooring. The lower level bathroom has a stand up shower with a steam feature, connected to your personal spa room with a jetted tub. This house has it all, granite countertops throughout, a recently added entertainment space in the basement and a 3 seasons room with deck overlooking a beautifully landscaped back yard.