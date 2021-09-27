3 Bedroom Home in Kenosha - $314,900

Stunning, vaulted entryway and 9 ft ceilings give an airy, country chic feeling to this 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath ''Modern Farmhouse'' style colonial. New windows, new dual-stage furnace, new exterior doors, and a new tankless WH compliment the SS appliances in kitchen. All tile and hardwood flooring on main level and in the updated bathrooms with six panel solid core doors throughout. First floor laundry w/Washer & Dryer incl. Enjoy your fenced-in 1/3 acre yard with new playground and only one direct neighbor. Situated adjacent to North Shore Path and easily bikeable to beautiful beaches, parks, Metra, and all downtown Kenosha has to offer, plus you'll only be about 10 minutes off the Interstate via two different route options. Picture your family here for the next chapter of your story!