3 Bedroom Home in Kenosha - $250,000

This is the one you've been waiting for! Located in West Isletts, it's ready for you -- just hang pictures & enjoy the very well-maintained interior and relaxing yard. Oak floors in LR & all 3 BRs, CT tile in kitchen & baths, brand-new carpet tiles in the rec room. The kitchen's glass-tile backsplash complements the plentiful solid-surface countertop and oak cabinets. You'll appreciate the planning desk (note the trio of pendant lights above it). SS Range, microwave, and LG dishwasher! Ample space for a large table, too. Both baths have been updated in crisp whites so you can add & change colorful accents often. Downstairs the rec room can easily be divided for multiple uses, and there's ample space for workshop and storage in the unfinished area. Easy access to IL for commuters, too.