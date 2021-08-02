This is the one you've been waiting for! Located in West Isletts, it's ready for you -- just hang pictures & enjoy the very well-maintained interior and relaxing yard. Oak floors in LR & all 3 BRs, CT tile in kitchen & baths, brand-new carpet tiles in the rec room. The kitchen's glass-tile backsplash complements the plentiful solid-surface countertop and oak cabinets. You'll appreciate the planning desk (note the trio of pendant lights above it). SS Range, microwave, and LG dishwasher! Ample space for a large table, too. Both baths have been updated in crisp whites so you can add & change colorful accents often. Downstairs the rec room can easily be divided for multiple uses, and there's ample space for workshop and storage in the unfinished area. Easy access to IL for commuters, too.
3 Bedroom Home in Kenosha - $250,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
MOUNT PLEASANT — A Racine man allegedly shot at multiple homes and cars, one of which had four children in it at the time.
RACINE — A Racine man allegedly sold both cocaine and heroin and robbed a buyer after a failed drug deal.
RACINE — Patrick Prabhu, co-owner of Travelodge by Wyndham Water’s Edge Hotel, has his eyes set on making his hotel the No. 1 destination spot…
RACINE — Two people are facing charges after allegedly being found with cocaine, marijuana and MDMA in their car.
Dottie-Kay Bowersox, the city's public health administrator, is following updated guidance from the CDC to start wearing masks again in indoor areas of substantial or high transmission of COVID-19.
An idea that began as a Facebook discussion topic — allowing ATVs and golf carts on the streets in Union Grove — has caught the attention of village officials, who are considering passing an ordinance to make it happen.
RACINE — Beginning Sept. 1, Racine Unified School District students will be back in the classroom full time, with a masks-optional and a virtu…
CALEDONIA — As Wednesday’s scheduled public information meeting about the possibility of a youth detention facility in Caledonia approaches, l…
RACINE — A Racine man allegedly pointed a gun at a man and his kids.
RACINE — There is an estimated $60,000 in damage, but no injuries, after a residential fire on Yout Street on Saturday morning, the Racine Fir…