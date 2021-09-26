 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Kenosha - $249,900

Beautifully renovated 3 bed/2 full bath home with a 2 car garage and partially fenced yard. Located in the highly desireable Villa Capri neighboorhood.New lighting and paint throughout, new LVP flooring and orginial hardwood floors refinished. New kitchen cabinets, stainless steel and glass hood. All new stainless steel Samsung appliances: 5 burner gas stove, refrigerator with ice maker and dishwasher. New garbage disposal.New tub with ceramic tile surround, 2nd full bath with walkin shower. Both with new toilets, sink vanities, flooring and lighting.Insulated finished rec room with LVP flooring, can lighting and 2 barn doors. Washer and dryer included.New high effiency furnace, new roof with a 5 year warranty and new electric garage door. 1 year home warranty included.

Burlington's newest cop takes the oath of office — and then quits five days later
Local News

Burlington's newest cop takes the oath of office — and then quits five days later

A police officer hired by the City of Burlington has resigned from his $55,000-a-year position just five days after taking the oath of office.

And no one seems to know why.

But it could be an example of what one official calls "pick-pocketing," which occurs when a police department hires away another department's newest officers as soon as they are trained and ready to hit the streets.

