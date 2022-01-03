3 Bedroom Home in Kenosha - $240,000

Step into this classic 3 bedroom, 2 bath ranch home with hardwood floors and enjoy. The updated eat-in kitchen with granite counters and newer cabinets flows to the spacious living room with a large picture window. Generous bedrooms, updated bathrooms, and 6-panel doors are just some of the great features of this home. The finished lower level has a full bathroom, large family room, den/office, and walk-in closet plus storage and laundry. New roof in November 2021. Make an appointment today!