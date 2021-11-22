 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Kenosha - $235,000

3 Bedroom Home in Kenosha - $235,000

You will love this brick ranch in the Forest Park neighborhood. Featuring a large living room with natural fireplace that can be cozy or a nice entertainment space. Spacious eat-in kitchen with bright lighting. An additional family room leads out to a sun porch to enjoy the outdoors (and not the mosquitos). Fenced backyard with patio. Main level bathroom has been updated. The 3 BRs have wood floors. Newer carpet in living room. Bring your ideas to finish off the basement, which has a bathroom and fireplace (for decorative purposes). Stop reading this description and looking at the photos - schedule your showing! You could be the next owner of this impeccable home on desirable Pershing Blvd.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News