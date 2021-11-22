3 Bedroom Home in Kenosha - $235,000

You will love this brick ranch in the Forest Park neighborhood. Featuring a large living room with natural fireplace that can be cozy or a nice entertainment space. Spacious eat-in kitchen with bright lighting. An additional family room leads out to a sun porch to enjoy the outdoors (and not the mosquitos). Fenced backyard with patio. Main level bathroom has been updated. The 3 BRs have wood floors. Newer carpet in living room. Bring your ideas to finish off the basement, which has a bathroom and fireplace (for decorative purposes). Stop reading this description and looking at the photos - schedule your showing! You could be the next owner of this impeccable home on desirable Pershing Blvd.