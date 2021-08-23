3 Bedroom Home in Kenosha - $229,900

This ranch home has everything you have been looking for! Nicely updated and extremely well cared for home, immaculate condition inside and out, brand new siding throughtout the exterior and a brand new fully fenced backyard. Lots of natural light in beautiful living room with a gorgeous tiled fireplace from floor to ceiling! Kitchen has a dinette area, with lots of cabinet space, built-in hutch & newer appliances! Nicely finished basement rec room, fireplace, bar, kitchen w/appliances, shower, laundry room, and storage area with workroom. Attractively landscaped and very well loved. Act fast and call this gorgeous place, HOME!