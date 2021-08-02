 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Kenosha - $224,900

Don't miss this sizable Northside 3 BR 2 bath ranch. A beautiful home with a great mid-century modern feel, featuring cabinets and trim done in mahogany, slate style tile, a stunning four-sided fireplace, and a large rec room and bar area done in what seems to be desirable pecky cypress. Ample storage with built in closets and drawers. Large living room with huge windows inviting in the spacious fenced back yard. A great many improvements have been recently done including: new siding, windows, soffit, gutters, garage roof, gate, sink, disposal, and dishwasher. Some decorating and finishing touches to be done in basement, so bring your own ideas to make this your new home.

