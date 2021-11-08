 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Kenosha - $204,900

3 Bedroom Home in Kenosha - $204,900

  • Updated
3 Bedroom Home in Kenosha - $204,900

Cute, adorable ranch! Hardwood floors throughout! Bright, sunny living room that opens to the sun-filled kitchen with an abundance of cabinet space. 3 nicely sized bedrooms with ample closet space. LL Rec Room with 1/2 bath for additional entertaining space! Nice size lot with 2 car garage. Hurry!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News