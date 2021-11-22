 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Kenosha - $200,000

Beautiful two-story Colonial home in the heart of Kenosha's Lincoln Park neighborhood. This immaculate home has been renovated from top-to-bottom with high-end flooring, new appliances, new high-efficiency windows, new HVAC system, new roof and fixtures. The modern open concept layout is perfect for comfortable living and entertaining. All three bedrooms and full bathroom are located on the second floor. Pristine unfinished basement is a clean slate and ready for your design ideas. Basement is plumbed for potential full bathroom. The home is within walking distance to St. Joseph Catholic Academy and K-Tec Schools.

