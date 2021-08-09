 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Kenosha - $199,900

3 Bedroom Home in Kenosha - $199,900

3 Bedroom Home in Kenosha - $199,900

This charming & well maintained 3 Bedroom, 1 Bath home boasts hardwood floors in Living Room, and Bedrooms. Nicely appointed Kitchen, spacious dinette, and newer appliances. The updated main bath features a ceramic shower surround and ceramic flooring. Partially finished Lower Level complete this picture. Outside you will find a spacious 1.5 car garage, & nicely maintained backyard area, great for gardening. New roof, soffit and facia (2020) Water heater (2021). Conveniently located just off of 60th St. in a quiet neighborhood in desirable Forrest Park. Home is not only move in ready, but a must see!!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News