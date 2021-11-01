3 Bedroom Home in Kenosha - $179,000

(Pictures coming 11-02-2021)Here is a freshly painted roughly 1500 sq/ft Bungalow! New carpet coming 11-17-21 throughout living room, den on main floor, stairs, and all of upstairs! Hardwood floors underneath if your not a fan of carpet. Newer style windows throughout! Brand new refrigerator, New roof, dishwasher/microwave 2 years old. Master bedroom has a big walk in closet with built in shelves. The basement is dry and has a partially finished full bath.