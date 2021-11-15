3 Bedroom Home in Kenosha - $174,000

Here is a beautiful turn of the century 1500 sq/ft Bungalow on the south side! Hard wood floors in kitchen. Within walking distance from a top rated elementary school! Corner lot with a fenced in backyard and playground equipment included! Great home for entertaining with a large living room, leading out to a covered front porch. Crown molding throughout with arched doorways. New carpet coming 11-17-21 through living room, den on main floor, stairs, and all of upstairs! Newer style windows throughout! Brand new refrigerator, New roof, dishwasher/microwave 2 years old. Master bedroom has a big walk in closet with built in shelves. The basement is dry and has a partially finished full bath. Your charming dream house awaits! See it before its gone!!!