This home has been exceptionally well cared for! Large home with a formal dining room that has a 3 panel glass French door that leads to the deck w/ pergola and a fenced in beautifully landscaped backyard. 3 Bedrooms 2 full baths with a master bathroom attached! 2 closets in master bedroom including a walk-in cedar closet. Tastefully decorated and ready for you to call home Today!
3 Bedroom Home in Kenosha - $169,000
A group of anti-mask mandate parents are walking the hallways of Burlington High School, hunting for the school board that had just abruptly adjourned a meeting, when the crowd is stopped by police.
Two hours prior, Burlington citizens and parents filled the school’s auditorium for a school board meeting Monday night to speak out about what they believe the district’s mask policy should be for the upcoming school year amid a surge in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.
Watch Now: New piercing-tattoo shop owner in Downtown Racine wants to help clients Rise Up and 'break free'
"It was so exciting for other people to get their new ear piercing, to get their new eyebrow piercing. It was like an accessory to the body," said Anngee Goldbeck, owner of new Rise Up Piercings and Tattoos, 307 Main St. in Downtown Racine. "It just made me happy being able to do that for people."
After more than 15 years of victory laps, Victory Lane Car Wash is closing to make way for a new Panera Bread
After almost two decades of business, Monday was the last time customers were able to visit Victory Lane Car Wash, which was sold in part of a larger deal to develop a relocating Panera Bread on Washington Avenue.
'Sticking point' | Fisker, the electric carmaker eyeing Racine County with Foxconn, wants a Wisconsin law changed
The law in question dates back to the 1930s. It requires franchised car dealers to sell vehicles to consumers; carmakers cannot sell their vehicles directly to consumers.
RACINE — The death of an adult woman inside a residence on Edgewood Avenue is being investigated as a homicide.
RACINE — The Racine County Board has passed an emergency resolution that would increase the pay for essential workers in an attempt to rectify…
Two recently released sex offenders, released in July and August, now reside in Racine, the Racine Police Department announced Monday.
A Central Wisconsin man allegedly drove his car off of a tow lot in Caledonia without paying and injured a worker as he went through a fence.
It started with a text message. "Do you really think we could start our own dance company?” Now, two Racine-native 20-year-olds, Chloie Smith-Jones & Shalan Johnson, are leading a team of 54 girls, building their confidence along the way.
Wells Brothers Italian Restaurant is celebrating a stroke of good luck following a COVID-19 exposure.