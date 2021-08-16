 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Kenosha - $164,900

Well maintained brick beauty with a wonderful location. New front porch welcomes you to a spacious living area. Nice eat-in kitchen with plenty of cabinets. Two bedrooms with hardwood flooring and a full bath on the main. Retreat upstairs to your private master bedroom with vaulted ceilings and large closet. Clean basement offers block windows, work room, laundry and 1/2 bath. Relax on the covered back patio/porch overlooking mature landscape and a nice yard. The detached garage, with alley entrance, provides three bays with overhead garage doors and a fourth bay for additional storage. NEW windows, NEW storm doors and NEW carpeting make this property easy to call home. Seller is a licensed realtor in Wisconsin.

