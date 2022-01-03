 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Kenosha - $164,900

If you enjoy rock climbing then this is the house for you! It has an awesome climbing structure in the basement and ready for adventure. This home has a big fenced in backyard. The main level has hard wood floors and gets lots of natural light. Nothing to do but move in and enjoy this beautiful cape cod.

