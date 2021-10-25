 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Kenosha - $159,900

Newer 3 bedroom bi-level just north of downtown. Main level features include kitchen with dinette, living room, 2 bedrooms and a full bath. Finished lower level with family room, 3rd bedroom and a 3/4 bath. Other features include central air and detached garage. Easy access to the lakefront and downtown. Needs a little cosmetic updating, but priced to sell. Perfect for investor or owner-occupant. Easy to show.

