3 Bedroom Home in Kenosha - $124,900

Nestled in the Heart of Kenosha sits this solid 3 bedroom home just awaiting a new owner! Notable features include a spacious main floor which is complete with an oversized kitchen accented by a classic dining room/living room combo with pony wall dividers and a full bathroom. The charm of the original wood work just adds to the classic feel of this home. Loads of additional space offered with the full basement. In the Summer you will really enjoy the weather from the large inviting covered front porch. This home has all your needs and wants covered! Seller is motivated and open to all buyers/financing types.