3 Bedroom Home in Greenfield - $314,900

This beautiful home is an absolute treasure with upgrades throughout! Spacious floor plan with ample storage, 3 large bedrooms, LL flex/rec space, 2.5 baths, 2.5 car garage and plenty of outdoor parking space. Over a half acre with wooded side lot and well appointed flower/garden beds throughout the perimeter are sure to delight. Enjoy entertaining in this backyard oasis with a private, multi-tier deck, cozying up near the firepit or relaxing on the master balcony. Close to shopping and dining for added convenience. Some upgrades include Quartz Countertop and new stainless steel appliances in Kitchen, Fresh Paint, New Flooring and many thoughtful touches to make this home a place to cherish for years to come.