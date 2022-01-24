 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Dover - $350,000

3 Bedroom Home in Dover - $350,000

''Charming'' describes this 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home on 1.58 acres with large 3+ car garage/outbuilding. Updated kitchen and baths, large 3 season room and plenty of space for fun outdoor living. You'll love the attention to detail and beautiful spaces to enjoy. Septic new in 2015. Make an appointment today!

