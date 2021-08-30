Many amazing updates in this wonderful Ranch home. Updated Kitchen w/oak cabinets and newer hardwood floors. Updated bathrooms with granite countertops and jacuzzi tub. Enjoy entertaining in the finished LL rec room. 3 nicely sized bedrooms with ample closet space. Enjoy the fenced in yard with newer deck and 2 car garage! Great location, close to amenities, and restaurants! Hurry before it's gone!
3 Bedroom Home in Cudahy - $199,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
A 44-year-old man has died from a gunshot wound after a reported shooting Tuesday afternoon near the area of LaSalle and English streets, the Racine Police Department announced late Tuesday afternoon in a news release.
RACINE — A Racine man has been charged after allegedly being found with had more than 1,634 grams (3.6 pounds) of marijuana and more than 280 …
Racine police have released the name of a 44-year-old man who was shot to death Tuesday afternoon. Here are all the latest details.
One man is in custody, according to the Mount Pleasant Police Department.
‘Gentle and patient’ no longer, Aaron Rodgers gives rookie center Josh Myers an earful after one of their ‘great teaching moments’
- Updated
When Josh Myers didn’t snap the ball on time during an 11-on-11 period with hip-hop music blasting from the on-field speakers, Aaron Rodgers chewed him out in a big way, complete with an angry tone and a naughty word or two as he burned a timeout.
Today unexpectedly became an unfortunately tough day for all the Racine beer lovers and supporters of local businesses. In September, taproom hours will be 4-9 p.m. on Thursdays, 4-10 p.m. on Fridays and noon-10 p.m. on Saturdays.
The Racine Police Department has increased its presence in a north side neighborhood after a week of gun violence.
A minority of hospital employees are becoming more vocal, to the point of risking their jobs and careers, in opposition to COVID-19 vaccine mandates. At Ascension, there's no appeals process to the health system's mandate.
A 21-year-old from Racine allegedly shot another man's car after getting into an argument with him.
-
- 3 min to read
Ashley Rannow — the sister-in-law of Becky Rannow, who was found dead in her home Aug. 13 — said she hopes "somebody is found and is prosecuted for this whole thing. She deserves it. She doesn't deserve to be another statistic of it not being discovered and found until years later. I'd rather it be found now."