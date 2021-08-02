 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Cudahy - $195,000

Location, location, location! Adorable 3 bedroom cape cod with a generous yard and a short walk to Warnimont Golf course, Sheridan Park, and Lake Michigan. Large upper master bedroom or work from home office space plus 2 main floor bedrooms and cozy lower level family room. Gorgeous stamped concrete patio and huge 27' X 23' garage with street access. Roof & furnace 2017, some newer windows and doors - all waiting for you to just move in. Make an appointment today!

