3 Bedroom Home in Caledonia - $628,900

The Haley Parade of Homes model is a spacious 2169 sq. ft. 3 bed, 3 bath ranch home. This home has tremendous curb appeal with its monochromatic exterior color palette, transom windows and a striking metal roof on the garage eve. Stepping into the home, you will first experience the open and inviting foyer. You will be welcomed into the spacious great room with stacked stone to the ceiling . The spacious kitchen includes a 7' island with plenty of seating, apron front sink, ceramic tile backsplash, painted white Maple cabinets, under cabinet lighting. As this lot has basement exposure, there is additional outside living space on the 12' x 12' deck with stairs. The Haley boasts two-bedroom suites, one in the front of the home and one in the rear. Also offers a convenient pocket office!