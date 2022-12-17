 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Caledonia - $617,900

The Kimberly ranch model is a 2123 sq. ft. ranch that was featured in the Racine Kenosha Parade of Homes. This split bedroom home plan has 3 beds, 2 baths, and a 3 car garage and is on a spectacular walk out basement lot. This craftsman-inspired home features a striking standing seam metal roof on the dormer and the garage eave as well as an inviting front porch. There is a conveniently located flex room just off the entry, a nice-sized workspace with ample storage opportunities in the mudroom as well as a large work/craft space in the expanded laundry room. Stepping into the home, you will focus in on the continuous luxury vinyl plank flooring. The great room features a beautiful monochromatic fireplace. The kitchen has an oversized island and striking ceramic tile backsplash.

