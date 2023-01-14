3 Bedroom Home in Caledonia - $598,900

Beautiful new ranch home under construction on a look out basement lot in the very desirable Cascade Ridge subdivision in Caledonia. The Kimberly ranch home plan is a 3 bed, 2 bath home with a 3 car garage. This home has stunning views as well as a deck located just off of the dinette. A flex room/office is in the front of the home near the foyer. The great room, kitchen and dinette are open concept. Painted shiplap at corner natural gas fireplace in great room. Striking quartz countertops throughout the home. Large mudroom with closet, boot bench, drop zone and desk. Master suite features a bath with ceramic tile shower, split vanities, linen closet and spacious walk in closet.