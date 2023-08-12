Experience country living with lots of room to grow in this unique property in Caledonia. This home is adjacent to two subdivisions but the parcel has no recorded restrictions or covenants. It is 1.8 acres, has municipal water/sewer and is in Gifford school district! The Rebecca is an 1800 square foot ranch home with 3 beds, 2 baths and a 3 car garage. Two beds and a bath right off the front of the home and a large master suite on the opposite end of the home. Welcoming great room with corner natural gas fireplace, kitchen with maple cabinets and quartz countertops and dinette with beautiful views. Convenient mud/laundry room located just off garage. Basement with egress window and stub in for possible future bath.
3 Bedroom Home in Caledonia - $576,900
