3 Bedroom Home in Caledonia - $525,000

Fantastic opportunity to own this well maintained and nicely updated 2-story home nestled on 5 acres of country comfort. Original owners are offering this bright and cheery, well designed floor plan with newer roof, windows, kitchen counter tops, furnace, A/C, water heater, water softner, and many updated appliances. Natural gas fireplace with raised hearth & wooden mantle. Enjoy the privacy and tranquility of a quiet rural atmosphere at home, while having all of the amenities of city life nearby. Gifford school district. No subdivision restrictions to worry about. Conveniently located for commuters, being only minutes from I-94. Attached 3-car garage with plenty of storage space for your toys. Extra deep basement with plumbing stubs offers additional living space potential.