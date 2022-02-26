Beautiful new construction in Ravine Bay Estates in Caledonia! The Baylee 2 story is a 3 bed, 2.5 bath and 3 car garage home plan. Upon entering the home, there is a convenient flex room/den just off of the foyer. Open concept great room, dinette and kitchen. Kitchen features maple cabinets, and a huge walk in pantry. Off the kitchen is a pocket office, a terrific place to use as a home office, to pay bills or for schoolwork. Spacious mudroom with drop zone, cabinets, bench & closet. Master suite has box ceiling with crown molding, tall vanity, ceramic tile shower and enormous closet. Upstairs laundry room, too!
3 Bedroom Home in Caledonia - $448,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
On Wednesday, the Racine Police Department reported that it was contacted by law enforcement in Jacksonville, Florida, who had found "a subject matching the description of Peter Lui" who was "located deceased by means of a self-inflicted gunshot wound."
Rittenhouse winning a libel suit against anyone, from a news outlet to Joe Biden to Whoopi Goldberg, would be “really, really hard,” says Robert Drechsel, a UW professor emeritus and expert in First Amendment law. Here's why...
The deceased has been identified as Driver/Operator Christopher Lalor.
The operators of the business park say “Demand for industrial space in the submarket skyrocketed during 2021" and "This increase in demand left many companies searching for industrial space with few alternatives amidst stiff competition.”
Agents from the Racine County Metro Drug Unit and members of the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force took a federal fugitive into custody Thursday morning, the Racine County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday.
Caledonia gives final green light for Racine County's new juvenile detention center to be built next to airport
The final municipal approval has been given after years of planning and consternation.
Union Grove plans to introduce the region's newest outdoor beer garden this summer, and officials have found their vendor in the company that operates the popular and successful Franksville Craft Beer Garden in nearby Caledonia.
Starting around late February and lasting three to four weeks, a helicopter towing a large hoop from a cable will be making low-level flights over southern Wisconsin, including over Racine County.
UPDATE: Kenosha's city administrator says he went to Gableman deposition but was not asked any questions
Former Wis. Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman has called for the mayors of Racine, Madison and Green Bay to be jailed for refusing to comply with his subpoenas, which were signed by Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester.
WATCH NOW | Racine firefighters focused on the positives Tuesday morning when sharing memories of Lalor. “This is not the man that led the life that you would expect violence to visit upon him," Police Chief Robinson said.