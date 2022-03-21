 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Caledonia - $429,900

Beautifully Constructed 3 Bedroom Ranch in Caledonia! This expansive floorplan is warm and comfortable with a vaulted ceiling great room, custom fireplace, recessed lighting, decorator windows and hardwood floors. Formal DR has maple and Brazilian floor, vaulted ceiling, built-in cabinet and chair rail. Kitchen offers granite counters, appliances, pantry, breakfast bar and dinette bay. Main floor laundry room. Spacious master bedroom with huge private bath and walk in closet. Bring the party down stairs to the big tiled rec room and potential 3rd bath. NO carpet is in the home! 2x6 construction and solid 6 panel doors throughout. Lots of unfinished storage and a clean 3.5 car garage. A very special home where pride of ownership is evident.

