Striking new construction in the very desirable Ravine Bay subdivision in Caledonia. The Oakland ranch model is a split 3 bedroom home. There are two full baths in this home. The master suite includes a gorgeous ceramic tile shower, double sinks and a spacious master closet. Large kitchen offers plenty of cabinet space, pantry cabinet, a large island and ample dining space. A pocket office is located just off the kitchen in the master suite. Kohler Sterling plumbing and granite countertops throughout home.
3 Bedroom Home in Caledonia - $427,900
A group of anti-mask mandate parents are walking the hallways of Burlington High School, hunting for the school board that had just abruptly adjourned a meeting, when the crowd is stopped by police.
Two hours prior, Burlington citizens and parents filled the school’s auditorium for a school board meeting Monday night to speak out about what they believe the district’s mask policy should be for the upcoming school year amid a surge in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.
LAKE DELTON — One person received non-life-threatening injuries in a shooting at Kalahari Resort early Sunday, according to a news release from Lake Delton Police Chief Daniel Hardman.
Watch Now: New piercing-tattoo shop owner in Downtown Racine wants to help clients Rise Up and 'break free'
"It was so exciting for other people to get their new ear piercing, to get their new eyebrow piercing. It was like an accessory to the body," said Anngee Goldbeck, owner of new Rise Up Piercings and Tattoos, 307 Main St. in Downtown Racine. "It just made me happy being able to do that for people."
After more than 15 years of victory laps, Victory Lane Car Wash is closing to make way for a new Panera Bread
After almost two decades of business, Monday was the last time customers were able to visit Victory Lane Car Wash, which was sold in part of a larger deal to develop a relocating Panera Bread on Washington Avenue.
Two recently released sex offenders, released in July and August, now reside in Racine, the Racine Police Department announced Monday.
RACINE — The Racine County Board has passed an emergency resolution that would increase the pay for essential workers in an attempt to rectify…
RACINE — A convicted felon allegedly tried to buy a gun from a sporting good store and lied about his criminal record.
As TID No. 5 was created to facilitate Foxconn and the manufacturers that could move in nearby, Mount Pleasant's planned TID No. 6 is to have a stronger focus on housing.
A Central Wisconsin man allegedly drove his car off of a tow lot in Caledonia without paying and injured a worker as he went through a fence.
Consultants were expected to report on the cost of rebuilding the dam at Echo Lake in Burlington. Instead, they are reporting that the dam cannot be salvaged and improved as needed to meet state flood-protection standards.