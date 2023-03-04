GIFFORD DISTRICT!! This is your opportunity to own an ''almost new'' Newport built ranch in the Prairie Pathways subdivision that is just 1.5 years old. Inside you'll enjoy the open floor plan with split bedroom design with the master suite on the opposite end of the house for extra privacy. Luxury vinyl plank and carpet grace the floors, quartz countertops make the kitchen modern and sleek. No hardware in kitchen allows you to put the finishing touches on your new home and make it your own! Enjoy Kohler/Sterling sinks, a double sink vanity, and walk in closet in the master suite. Plus, there's a new large patio out back. Property backs up to a field to enjoy open space! Egress windows in basement to add on more living space!
3 Bedroom Home in Caledonia - $419,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
RACINE — An 18-year-old man has been charged in connection to a rollover crash that resulted in the death of a pregnant woman.
A Racine man who was found passed out in his vehicle is facing several charges, including his fifth OWI.
A rollover crash Tuesday night resulted in the death an 18-year-old woman.
A 25-year-old Racine man died after being struck by a vehicle while walking on Highway 31 early Saturday morning, the Caledonia Police Departm…
RACINE — A Racine man is facing multiple felonies after allegedly starting a house fire.