3 Bedroom Home in Caledonia - $399,900

Better than new 3 Bedroom Korndoerfer built Norwood home... 1+ years old home with all of the work done.... Beautiful landscaping with patio, and fenced in yard next to open greenspace that extends your backyard! The kitchen and great room are open concept, and lends to easy entertaining. The kitchen features granite, maple cabinets, and center island. The great room boasts a gas FP with stacked stone. A den, main floor laundry and boot bench by the garage entrance round out the main level. Upstairs you will find 3 GENEROUS sized bedrooms all featuring a walk-in closet. The master bathroom features a double bowl vanity w/granite counters and a beautiful tiled shower w/swing door. Bring your ideas to finish the lower level, it's plumbed for a bathroom.

