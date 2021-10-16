 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Caledonia - $394,900

3 Bedroom Home in Caledonia - $394,900

3 Bedroom Home in Caledonia - $394,900

Striking new two story home under construction in Ravine Bay Estates subdivision in Caledonia! Be prepared to be impressed by the dramatic, grand foyer upon entering this home! This open concept design is bright and inviting and features a large great room, and kitchen with island. The attached dinette features a cathedral ceiling and excellent natural light to make meal-time and entertaining both convenient and comfortable! There is also a tremendous amount of closet and storage space throughout the home as well as a main floor powder room and laundry room. The upstairs offers 3 roomy bedrooms to meet the needs of almost any buyer! Spacious master bath boasts double sinks, Kohler Sterling fixtures as well as a generous-sized walk-in closet. Hall bath has tub/shower and linen closet

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+5
Healthy meals can be expensive and inaccessible. A Racine home chef is changing that
Local News

Healthy meals can be expensive and inaccessible. A Racine home chef is changing that

  • 3 min to read

Knowing the challenges of weight loss, Miketra Larry opened Prepping Beauties, which offers ready-to-eat meals made with organic ingredients. Her mission is to provide healthy, affordable meals and teach her clients — especially families — how to have a positive relationship with food on their budget.

"I'm here to debunk all of the lies of what healthy living requires, and what it robs you (from). Because, when I was younger … I tried so many different diets that were so ineffective, that were not beneficial to me at all."

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News