BRAND NEW and beautifully completed 3 bedroom, 2 bath open concept ranch on over a quarter acre! This home features a highly desirable layout and convenient first floor laundry. Quartz countertops and luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout. The primary bedroom includes a private en-suite with ceramic tile and walk-in closet. Lower level has plenty of space to design the perfect rec room, office, or entertaining area! (stubbed for bathroom) Large backyard and 2 car attached garage. Nothing to do, but move in and enjoy all of the benefits of owning a brand new home for years to come! Some photos have been virtually staged.
3 Bedroom Home in Caledonia - $389,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
The video on Tek's last day as a law enforcement dog has gone viral.
MOUNT PLEASANT — A Qdoba employee has been accused of taking drugs while at work.
Some Wisconsin state quarters were made with an error and those rare coins can sell for thousands of dollars.
Waterford is losing a popular destination with the announced shutdown of Waterford Unique Antique Market, once ranked among Wisconsin's best i…
RACINE — A Racine man has been accused of sexually assaulting a child under the age of 12.