BRAND NEW and beautifully completed 3 bedroom, 2 bath open concept ranch on over a quarter acre! This home features a highly desirable layout and convenient first floor laundry. Quartz countertops and luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout. The primary bedroom includes a private en-suite with ceramic tile and walk-in closet. Lower level has plenty of space to design the perfect rec room, office, or entertaining area! (stubbed for bathroom) Large backyard and 2 car attached garage. Nothing to do, but move in and enjoy all of the benefits of owning a brand new home for years to come!
3 Bedroom Home in Caledonia - $379,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
RACINE — Joe O’Brien’s golf game propelled him to victory Sunday in the Racine Tri-Course Amateur Championship at Racine Country Club.
What had been an estimated 800 acres fire is now believed to have been 400 acres with some evacuations and a few lost buildings.
Dylan Questad didn’t waste time making a decision.
Ryan Krueger knew he had a great deal coming back to his Waterford High School softball team this season. At the top of that list was his daug…
'It knocked us out of bed,' homeowner says after a Racine County home is struck by lightning and catches fire overnight.