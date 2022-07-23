 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Caledonia - $379,900

Open concept 3 BR Ranch w/prairie views in sought after Gifford School District! This home offers a desirable layout with a Split Bedroom floor plan. The main living areas are enhanced by pitched ceilings. White trim & doors thruout. The granite Kitchen w/island overlooks Living Room w/gas FP and includes a Dinette w/patio doors that lead to backyard patio. Roomy Master BR w/ensuite boasts a tile walk-in shower w/dual shower head, double vanity & 2 walk-in closets. Two addt'l Bedrooms, Bath & Laundry complete the 1st floor. Tons of finishing potential in expansive basement w/egress window that is plumbed for a full bath. Prairie Pathways Subdivision offers ponds, a park & plenty of green spaces. Ideal location for commuters w/easy access to I-94 and within minutes to area amenities!

