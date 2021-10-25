3 Bedroom Home in Caledonia - $375,000

IMMACULATE, IMMACULATE, IMMACULATE!! This spacious ranch located in desirable Wooded Valley Estates in Caledonia will blow your mind! FANTASTIC kitchen with beautiful cabinets, gorgeous granite countertops, open concept living room. The great room is so airy and nice. Beautiful wood flooring, and six panel doors. Awesome rec room in the basement new flooring plus a half bath. Radon mitigation system. Beautiful private back yard with lots of green space behind. Stamped concrete patio. Walking paths.This house is absolutely AMAZING!