 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Caledonia - $375,000

3 Bedroom Home in Caledonia - $375,000

3 Bedroom Home in Caledonia - $375,000

IMMACULATE, IMMACULATE, IMMACULATE!! This spacious ranch located in desirable Wooded Valley Estates in Caledonia will blow your mind! FANTASTIC kitchen with beautiful cabinets, gorgeous granite countertops, open concept living room. The great room is so airy and nice. Beautiful wood flooring, and six panel doors. Awesome rec room in the basement new flooring plus a half bath. Radon mitigation system. Beautiful private back yard with lots of green space behind. Stamped concrete patio. Walking paths.This house is absolutely AMAZING!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News