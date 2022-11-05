3 Bedroom Home in Caledonia - $375,000

Built in 2020, this practically new home could be better than new construction..the lawn, landscape, driveway & stamped concrete patio are already complete & paid for!! A beautifully designed split floor plan was perfectly planned for modern day living. As you enter the home you'll be drawn towards the living space; cathedral ceilings & large windows give this home an open airy feel & brings the outside in. Modern style dark cabinets, trim & doors with equally appealing granite & flooring flow throughout. The kitchen has a large island, dinette & a great room w/ a gas fireplace. The owner's suite is fabulous, plenty of space for a king bed & furniture, the bathroom has double vanity, walk-in shower, best of all...the closet has access to the laundry room! Large basement is a blank canvas