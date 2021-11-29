This beautiful recently built Kaereck home in Prairie Pathways has become available only due to a job relocation. The wide open concept ranch features vaulted ceilings, granite countertops, kitchen island, stainless steel appliances, a large Great Room with gas fireplace and park views, first floor laundry room with washer & dryer and a boot bench with ceiling fans installed throughout. The Master Bedroom features Chapel ceilings with dual walk-in closets. The Master Bathroom has a dual sink vanity and ceramic tiled shower. On the opposite side of the house is two more bedrooms with a full family bathroom. The lower level has an egress window and bathroom rough in making it easy to expand and create your Rec Room. Smart thermostat and a video door bell compliments the home.
3 Bedroom Home in Caledonia - $374,900
